Report: Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell out Saturday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince to take over against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell stands in the end zone before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROITDetroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will reportedly miss the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will assume the head coaching duties for Saturday’s game, Adam Schefter reports.

Bevell, who has coached the last three games since taking over for Matt Patricia, has been deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ian Rapoport.

He is the first NFL head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols, according to Rapoport.

Detroit has lost two straight games since beating the Chicago Bears in Bevell’s first game at the helm. Overall, the team is 5-9 on the season and has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn midway through the season and have since been interviewing GM candidates.

