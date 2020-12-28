26-year-old woman killed when pickup slides off icy road, strikes tree in Macomb County

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 26-year-old woman was killed when her pickup truck slid off an icy road and struck a tree in Macomb County, officials said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday in the area of 34 Mile and Fisher roads in Bruce Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jocelyn Guilot, 26, of Leonard, left her home about 30 minutes earlier in a blue 2018 Ford F-150, police said.

Guilot was heading east on 34 Mile Road, where conditions are very icy, according to deputies. The pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the south side of the road, police said.

Guilot was wearing a seatbelt, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Macomb County deputies are investigating the crash.