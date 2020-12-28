COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Michigan nursing homes

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – On Monday, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation as the first nursing home patients in Michigan were made immune to COVID-19.

“It was exciting. It was enthralling. I can’t even express my feelings over what a joy it was to get vaccinated today,” said Sujata Chaddha of the Rivergate Terrace Care Center in Riverview.

Nearly 140 patients and some of the staff at Rivergate Terrace Care Center were among the first to get their shots.

Rivergate Terrace Care Center will also get another round of the vaccine on Jan. 4.

“It is a hope that everybody was hanging onto. Everybody was very anxiously waiting for it to begin,” said Chaddha.

Nursing homes and long term care facilities were some of the hardest hit places by COVID-19.

At the Rivergate Terrace Care Center 20 patients died from the virus back in April.

Long term care centers account for more than 35,000 of Michigan’s cases and 4,400 deaths during the pandemic.

The vaccines mean those high risk residents will finally get some protection.

“Oh my God, the patients and the families are so excited about it. It is probably and hopefully the beginning to the end of the pandemic,” said Chaddha.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 480,508 as of Monday, including 12,089 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 3,239 new cases and 60 additional deaths over the past two days.

MORE