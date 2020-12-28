Michigan Gov. Whitmer reviewing state relief bill

DETROIT – The State of Michigan has been working on its own COVID relief bill.

It passed through the Republican led House and Senate and is now on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

Much of the bill was what Whitmer wanted in the first place including hazard pay for frontline workers and unemployment benefits.

On Monday, her office stated that Republicans did not negotiate this bill and are reviewing it.

After weeks of negotiations the state’s $465 million relief package passed in the state legislature last week.

It includes $220 million for a benefits extension for hundreds of thousands of unemployed through March, $100 million in hazard pay for frontline workers and $45 million in direct aid for lost jobs or wages up to $1,650 each person.

There’s also millions of dollars available for businesses that are still struggling.

Additionally, there is $63 million set aside for small business relief and $3.5 million for concert venues. There is no carve out specifically for restaurants although they can still apply for small business grants.

Looking ahead the bill makes way for nearly $80 million in vaccine rollout plans and almost $23 million for testing in vulnerable communities like nursing homes.

“Republican leaders did not fully negotiate this bill with our administration...our team is going through a careful legal and policy review,” read a statement released by the governor’s office Monday.

On the federal level, the House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

