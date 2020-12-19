Michigan Senate passes $465 million COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Senate passed a $465 million COVID-19 relief bill during session Friday night.

Senate voted 35-2 to approve Senate Bill 748.

Some of the distribution includes $220 million for unemployment, $48 million for COVID vaccine distribution and testing, $45 million in grants for works laid off or furloughed in business impacted by restrictions, and $55 million in small business survival grants.

The bill is set to go to Michigan House on Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.

Whitmer has held about 80 of these press conferences since the coronavirus pandemic began, but Friday’s was first she was visibly frustrated. After her friend Wayne County sheriff Benny Napoleon died from COVID-19, Whitmer said when it comes the vaccine distribution is bottlenecked due to Washington.

