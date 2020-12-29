28ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 42-year-old man

Police say the man suffers from a mental health condition

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Steven Olson
Steven Olson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Steven Olson, who was last seen Sunday in the 400 block of Grand Boulevard, running south toward Jefferson.

Police said Olson is described as between 5 feet 2 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140-165 pounds and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, brown jacket and jeans.

Police said Olson “is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct investigative unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

