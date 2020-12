The two wanted by police for the home invasion.

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the two people photographed above in connection with a New Haven home invasion that happened Dec. 5.

Police believe the two were driving the silver vehicle pictured in the photograph at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 586-307-9368 or email Jaime.Bagos@macombcountymi.gov.

All tips will remain anonymous.