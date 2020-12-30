3 arrested in connection with Warren fentanyl ring, more arrests likely

WARREN, Mich. – An investigation into a large-scale group alleged to be manufacturing and distributing fentanyl across Metro Detroit culminated in the arrests of three people.

Warren police announced the arrests Wednesday.

According to authorities, Warren police’s Operation S.N.O.W. (Stopping Narcotic Overdoses in Warren) began investigating in November after the death of a 47-year-old resident. Police said they identified multiple key members and locations associated an organization distributing fentanyl.

Early morning raids were conducted by Warren police units at two locations in Detroit. Police said evidence seized ties the group to more than 24 overdoses in and three deaths in Warren.

It is estimated that the amount of fentanyl seized could kill at least 100 people.

Authorities believe the group is a part of a larger organization that is providing fentanyl to Macomb, Wayne, St. Clair and Lapeer counties.

Police said more arrests in connection with the investigation are likely.

Jermaine Tate, 38, has been charged with conducting criminal enterprise, delivery/manufacturing fentanyl and three counts of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture fentanyl. He was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Nathaniel Clark, 32, as been charged with conducting criminal enterprise, three counts of delivery/manufacturing fentanyl and three counts of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture fentanyl. He was given a $350,000 cash or surety bond.

Terry Jamal Gaskins, 34, has been charged with conducting criminal enterprise, three counts of delivery/manufacturing fentanyl and three counts of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture fentanyl. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

All charges are 20-year felonies.

Police are still looking for Isaac Lee Bannerman, 34, for the same charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

I wish to applaud the accomplishments of the Warren Police Department on the results Operation S.N.O.W. It has been a priority of my administration to work on eliminating drug overdoses and holding those who distribute these toxins throughout our City accountable. I have and will continue to support the Police Department in their efforts to fight this nationwide epidemic and to keep Warren a safe and clean city. Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

