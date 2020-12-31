South Lyon police: 17-year-old killed, father injured in shooting; no arrests yet

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – Police in South Lyon are looking for information after a 17-year-old male was killed and his father seriously injured in a shooting incident overnight.

The South Lyon Police Department, assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the suspected homicide that happened last night in the 300 block of E. Liberty Street.

Police said a 17-year-old South Lyon resident was shot and died during the incident. A second victim, his father who is 43-years-old was critically wounded and is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Both agencies are pursuing all leads and information has been developed on a possible suspect that is being followed up on by detectives. Any tips should be directed to the South Lyon Police Department at 248-587-2775.

Police said more information may be available later on Thursday or on Friday.