Sterling Heights police search for missing 76-year-old man

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for 76-year-old Joseph Lower, who was last seen in the 4000 block of Fox Hill Drive in Sterling Heights.
|Joseph Lower
|Details
|Age
|76 years old
|Height
|5′7″
|Weight
|180-190 pounds
|Clothing
|Unknown but was wearing a black coat
|Other
|Blue eyes, bald on top with gray hair on the side
Police said Lower is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 with a handicap license plate 8J5427.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2800.
