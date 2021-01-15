Sterling Heights police search for missing 76-year-old man

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for 76-year-old Joseph Lower, who was last seen in the 4000 block of Fox Hill Drive in Sterling Heights.

Joseph Lower Details Age 76 years old Height 5′7″ Weight 180-190 pounds Clothing Unknown but was wearing a black coat Other Blue eyes, bald on top with gray hair on the side

Police said Lower is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 with a handicap license plate 8J5427.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2800.

