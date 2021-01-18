DETROIT – Detroit police want help finding a missing 71-year-old woman.
Mildred Hicks-Johnson went missing from her home in the 800 block of Seward Avenue in Detroit on Saturday at 8:20 a.m.
She left the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.
|Mildred Hicks-Johnson
|Details
|Age
|71
|Weight
|185 pounds
|Height
|5′7′'
|Clothing
|Black coat
|Other
|Short black wig
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
