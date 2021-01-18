34ºF

Detroit police want help finding a missing 71-year-old woman

Mildred Hicks-Johnson missing since Saturday

Mildred Hicks-Johnson
Mildred Hicks-Johnson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police want help finding a missing 71-year-old woman.

Mildred Hicks-Johnson went missing from her home in the 800 block of Seward Avenue in Detroit on Saturday at 8:20 a.m.

She left the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Mildred Hicks-JohnsonDetails
Age71
Weight185 pounds
Height5′7′'
ClothingBlack coat
OtherShort black wig

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

