Friend concerned for safety of 61-year-old man last heard from in November, Detroit police say

Previous Neal last heard from on Nov. 27

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Previous Neal
Previous Neal (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help locating a missing 61-year-old man.

Previous Neal’s friend last spoke to him on Nov. 27 and hasn’t heard from him since.

She said she is very concerned for his safety, according to police.

Neal is homeless and is known to frequent the area of East 8 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

Previous NealDetails
Age61
Weight160 pounds
Height5′11′'
ClothingGray coat, blue jeans

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

