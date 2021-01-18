Friend concerned for safety of 61-year-old man last heard from in November, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Police want help locating a missing 61-year-old man.

Neal's friend last spoke to him on Nov. 27 and hasn't heard from him since.

She said she is very concerned for his safety, according to police.

Neal is homeless and is known to frequent the area of East 8 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

Neal Details Age 61 Weight 160 pounds Height 5′11′' Clothing Gray coat, blue jeans

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

