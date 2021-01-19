Mother killed, 10-year-old son wounded in southwest Detroit double shooting

DETROIT – On Tuesday afternoon a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot while in a vehicle with her 10-year-old son who was injured and survived.

As of Tuesday afternoon doctors were still working to save the boy’s life.

Both were shot Tuesday in the middle of a neighborhood on Downing Street near Schaefer and Fort.

The mother was visiting from Ohio when the shooting happened. They were in Metro Detroit to celebrate the birthday of a 70-year-old relative. Family members believe this is a case of mistaken identity.

Original Story: 10-year-old boy, mother shot on Downing Street in Detroit

Police say the two were inside of a white Chevrolet Equinox when a group of men opened fire on them. The mother was on the phone with her brother moments before she was shot. He heard the aftermath of the shooting.

Detroit police are searching for four men wanted in connection with the shooting. They say the men pulled up to the mother’s vehicle in a black Chrysler 300 with a partial plate of 413 and started shooting.

The victim known affectionately as Kiki was planning to head back to Ohio Tuesday.