Man charged with open murder after 2 men killed in Adrian, police say

ADRIAN, Mich. – A man has been charged with open murder after two men were killed in Adrian, according to police.

Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden, 34, is accused in the killings of Robert Braman, 67, and Samuel Compton, 82, both of Adrian, authorities said.

Adrian police officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 15) to a home in the 900 block of Frank Street, officials said.

While they were investigating, officers found Braman and Compton dead inside, according to authorities.

Police said Carden was identified as a person of interest in the case, but when he was located in Madison Township, he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Carden crashed the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody without incident after a fleeing the crash scene on foot, according to officials.

Carden was arraigned Tuesday (Jan. 19) in Lenawee County’s 2A District Court, authorities said. He is charged with two counts of open murder, one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer.

Carden is being held at the Lenawee County Jail in lieu of $10 million bail. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 1.