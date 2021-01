Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick after 7 years in prison

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence for his role in a major corruption scandal after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence late Tuesday night.