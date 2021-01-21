41ºF

Detroit police want help finding 16-year-old boy missing since Dec. 27

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Chauncy Jefferson
Chauncy Jefferson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.

Chauncy Jefferson was last seen on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. He left his residence in the 16000 block of St. Marys Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Chauncy JeffersonDetails
Age16
Weight154 pounds
Height5′9′'
ClothingGray hat, black jacket, gray sweater, gray jeans and white ‘Air Force One’ gym shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

