Detroit police want help finding 16-year-old boy missing since Dec. 27

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.
Chauncy Jefferson was last seen on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. He left his residence in the 16000 block of St. Marys Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|Chauncy Jefferson
|Details
|Age
|16
|Weight
|154 pounds
|Height
|5′9′'
|Clothing
|Gray hat, black jacket, gray sweater, gray jeans and white ‘Air Force One’ gym shoes
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage