Detroit police want help finding 16-year-old boy missing since Dec. 27

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.

Chauncy Jefferson was last seen on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. He left his residence in the 16000 block of St. Marys Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Chauncy Jefferson Details Age 16 Weight 154 pounds Height 5′9′' Clothing Gray hat, black jacket, gray sweater, gray jeans and white ‘Air Force One’ gym shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

