Iconic American television and radio host Larry King dies at 87

DETROIT – Iconic American television and radio host Larry King died Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press. He was 87.
News of King’s death comes after he was recently hospitalized due to complications related to COVID-19.
Details: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
