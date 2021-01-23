Iconic American television and radio host Larry King dies at 87

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Iconic American television and radio host Larry King died Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press. He was 87.

News of King’s death comes after he was recently hospitalized due to complications related to COVID-19.

Details: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Larry King, the award-winning TV and radio host who became a household name with his long-running CNN show 'Larry King Live,' has died at the age of 87 https://t.co/LcGgGtMfjt — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 23, 2021

BREAKING: Larry King, television's everyman interviewer of the famous and obscure, dies at 87, according to network he co-founded. https://t.co/Ykp4gYbamM — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2021