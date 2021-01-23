18ºF

Iconic American television and radio host Larry King dies at 87

Death comes after award-winning journalist was hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
DETROIT – Iconic American television and radio host Larry King died Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press. He was 87.

News of King’s death comes after he was recently hospitalized due to complications related to COVID-19.

