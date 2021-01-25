Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy, Devin McKee

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.

Devin McKee was last seen Wednesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. when he left his home located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Devin McKee Details Age 16 Clothing Black/gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes

Anyone who has seen Devin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

