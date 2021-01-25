Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy, Devin McKee

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.
Devin McKee was last seen Wednesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. when he left his home located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Cambridge Avenue.
|Devin McKee
|Details
|Age
|16
|Clothing
|Black/gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes
Anyone who has seen Devin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
