Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy, Devin McKee

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Devin McKee
Devin McKee (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Detroit.

Devin McKee was last seen Wednesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. when he left his home located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Devin McKeeDetails
Age16
ClothingBlack/gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes

Anyone who has seen Devin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

