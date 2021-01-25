Live Stream: House delivers Trump article of impeachment to Senate

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the article of impeachment charging former President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate.
This event is scheduled to begin at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.
Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.
