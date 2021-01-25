Live Stream: House delivers Trump article of impeachment to Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) heads to the floor to call the House of Representatives into a pro forma session on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Later today the House will be sending the Articles of Impeachment of former President Donald Trump to the Senate which will trigger the start of the trial. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the article of impeachment charging former President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate.

This event is scheduled to begin at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.

More details: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8

Live Coverage