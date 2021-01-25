Portillo’s to open first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Portillo’s is opening its first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights.

The restaurant will be at 14425 Lakeside Circle and is expected to open to the public on March 16 at 10:30 a.m.

“We always look forward to opening Portillo’s in new markets,” said CEO Michael Osanloo. “Fans in Michigan have been asking for a Portillo’s for years, so we’re very excited to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food and the signature Portillo’s experience to the community of Sterling Heights.”

The restaurant is hiring ahead of the restaurant’s opening. According to Portillo’s, it hires around 150 people for new restaurants. They’re looking to fill hourly and shift leader positions. Click here for more information.

Portillo’s menu includes Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Chocolate Cake. The Sterling Heights location is a 7,900-square-foot restaurant with seating for more than 180 people. It will also have double drive-thru lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for more than 50 people.

Before the new restaurant opens, the Portillo’s Beef Bus will be serving food in Sterling Heights. It will begin operating on Feb. 17. You can check the Beef Bus on Twitter to see the hours and location.

