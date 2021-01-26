Don’t mail it in: Postal Service asks residents to remove snow, ice from walkways

DETROIT – The United States Postal Service is asking residents to make sure their walkways and curbside mailboxes are clear of snow and ice.

“The Postal Service treats safety and service with equal priority,” said District Manager Rick Moreton, Detroit District. “We are seeking your help to ensure that you get service you need and expect, and that our letter carriers are safe from the perils they face during the winter.”

Moreton said letter carriers are vulnerable to slips, trips and falls during the winter months.

“It is extremely important that you keep your walkways free and clear of snow and ice to help reduce the danger of a letter carrier suffering serious injury in a slipping accident,” Moreton said. “Your help in this regard is deeply appreciated by your letter carrier and all the many men and women who work together to make sure you receive the best possible mail delivery.”

If you receive mail delivery to rural or curbside boxes you’re asked to keep the pathway clear of snow, ice, vehicles, trash cans and other objects.

“This will permit the carrier to drive up to your mailbox and deposit or collect mail without having to get out of the vehicle. The approach to and exit from the mailbox should be cleared sufficiently on both sides to allow the carrier to drive ahead and not be required to back up after delivery,” he said. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.”

