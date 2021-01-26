L’Anse Creuse Public Schools board debates over school of choice

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – For the second year in a row, the decision on whether L’Anse Creuse Public Schools wants to remain in schools of choice was debated.

After a meeting that lasted for several hours, the decision was made to stick with the program but make some changes.

Currently, L’Anse Creuse allows unlimited seats for school-of-choice students in kindergarten through eighth grade. In a 5-2 vote, the board decided to make unlimited seats for kindergarten through fifth grade. Middle school seats will be capped at 60, which is about what the district currently has enrolled. High school will remain the same.

Board members have differing views on the program -- some see it as a financial boon for the district, and others saw it as a drain.

At the end of the debate, which included microphone problems and members talking over each other, the board reached that compromise.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

