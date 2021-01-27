23ºF

Detroit police want help finding a missing 16-year-old girl

Laila Patterson was last seen on Monday

Laila Patterson
Laila Patterson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Laila Patterson was last seen on Monday at 12:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of Shaftsbury Avenue.

Patterson was with her grandfather and when he woke up the next morning she was gone, police said.

Laila PattersonDetails
Age16
ClothingNavy blue pajamas

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

