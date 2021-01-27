Detroit police want help finding a missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Laila Patterson was last seen on Monday at 12:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of Shaftsbury Avenue.
Patterson was with her grandfather and when he woke up the next morning she was gone, police said.
|Laila Patterson
|Details
|Age
|16
|Clothing
|Navy blue pajamas
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
