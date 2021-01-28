Metro Detroit nurse will be going to the Super Bowl

DETROIT – This time of the year, the hottest ticket around is a ticket to the Super Bowl.

This year, due to COVID-19, NFL will allow about 14,500 fans to watch the game in person. More than half those tickets will be gifted to health care workers.

A nurse from Metro Detroit was able to get a ticket. Carol St. Henry will be going to the Super Bowl. She works as a critical care nurse in the ICU of the St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospital in Pontiac.

When she heard that the NFL was going to choose 7,500, vaccinated first responders and medical personnel to see the Super Bowl in person she wrote a letter to the commissioner.

To her surprise, Roger Goodell wrote her back. She is still waiting to find out if her husband will get a ticket too, but she said if he doesn’t she’s OK with it. She said she’s going to the game to represent her hometown health care heroes.

