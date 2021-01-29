Will sports resume? MHSAA clashes with MDHHS over winter contact sports ban

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan High School Athletic Association spoke out Friday on the hiatus of winter sports in the state.

They are asking for the state to resume practice and competition in the four main contact sports sooner than the Feb. 21 deadline.

The four sports MHSAA wants resumed are basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer.

The MHSAA said it has been speaking with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel and that they’ve had more access to her than they had with the previous director, Robert Gordon.

Let Them Play, Inc. has been threatening a lawsuit unless winter high school sports are resumed by Monday.

“We have been having productive conversations with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” reads a statement from Let Them Play, Inc. “We remain hopeful that a lawsuit will not be necessary and the state health department will recognize the science and data supports immediate resumption of high school athletics.”

Let Them Play, Inc. is currently withholding the lawsuit as the talks are ongoing, and they said they could file the lawsuit if they don’t get anywhere.

Mark Uyl, with MSHAA, said their data suggests high school sports are good and not a problem. He noted that 99.8% of COVID tests in the fall came back negative.

