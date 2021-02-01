11-year-old Pontiac student reaches out to community through music

PONTIAC, Mich. – Can you imagine the isolation of being an only child in a new school district and having to look at the world through a computer screen?

An 11-year-old girl overcame a sense of isolation and reached out to her community with positive messages through music.

Charity Alexis moved to Michigan from Texas. She barely had time to make in-person friends in her new school district in Pontiac before learning was shifted to remote due to COVID-19.

Charity Alexis reached out to the virtual world around her to make new friends. She writes about what she’s experiencing and what’s in her heart. She uses her music to speak to her peers, most of which she’s never met in person.

Watch the music video for “Teacher” below:

Watch the video for “Beautiful” below:

Watch the video for “Freedom” below:

Pontiac school district prepares for return to in-person learning amid pandemic

The School District of the City of Pontiac is considering mandatory summer school as it prepares to stage a return to face-to-face learning starting Monday. Nearly half the students in the district will remain in remote learning models.

Ad

When students start to return to their classrooms on Monday, they may notice an additional metal detector at the doors. As part of $3.5 million in spending to create a safe learning space students who do return will see changes.

Click here to read more.