Detroit Public Schools Community District set to reopen learning centers for students

DETROIT – By the end of the month the Detroit school district is reopening learning centers for students.

They are classrooms where students can learn remotely with supervision. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti made an announcement.

The learning centers are set to reopen on Feb. 24. It’s a way for students to learn remotely, at a school facility, with adult supervision.

As more COVID-19 vaccines are administered and the community spread stays below 5 percent the district wants to step back into the face-to-face model which will hopefully phase back in starting in March.

Vitti said summer school options will be extended, not mandatory, but extended to accommodate more students who have suffered learning loss over the past year.

If community spread remains low then actual face-to-face learning will resume in March.

