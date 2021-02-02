Historic Birmingham 8 Theatre purchased by Emagine Entertainment

TROY, Mich. – The Birmingham 8 Theatre was purchased by Emagine Entertainment on Tuesday.
The theatre will be renamed “Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine.” The theater was renovated in 2015 with the seating changed, and the venue’s screens and sound system updated.
Emagine said the marquee will remain the same. Emagine intends to play art house and first run films. The concession will be expanded to offer craft beer, cocktails and wine, candy, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, popcorn and more. The theater is currently closed, Emagine plans to open within 90 days.
The theater is located at 211 S. Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009.
