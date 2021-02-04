Mosaic Youth Theatre introduces young Detroiters to the performing arts

DETROIT – The economic hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many school and community programs to make budget cuts.

More often than not, the arts are the first thing cut, but one program in Detroit has solved that budget problem.

The Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit on Antietam Avenue has educated an estimated 10,000 young people since it was founded.

At the heart of the program is music and dance performance, a safe space for young people to discover who they are, develop self-confidence, learn skills of cooperation and problem solving.

National philanthropic organization The Lewis Prize for Music awarded three grants in 2021 to support the arts for young people. Competing against hundreds of programs across the country, the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit earned a $500,000 grant spread over the next three years.

But even half million dollar grant can’t solve the greatest problem right now. Like so many other young people, they long for the return of normal when they can once again be with their friends doing what they love.

More information on the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit can be found on its official website here.

