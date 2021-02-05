Man accused of driving drunk faces 9 felony charges in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl

Noah Gary Damron, 20, was charged in Wayne County on Feb. 5 with nine felony offenses in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred in Taylor, Michigan on Feb. 3.

TAYLOR, Mich. – A 20-year-old man accused of drunk driving is now facing nine felony charges following a fatal car crash in Taylor.

Noah Gary Damron was charged in Wayne County Friday for his involvement in a car crash that killed a 12-year-old girl earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 12-year-old Phoebe Elliot was a passenger in her aunt’s vehicle, traveling westbound on Northline Road. Officials say their vehicle was slowly crossing Telegraph Road when a Ford Escape, operated by Damron, traveling southbound on Telegraph Road ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.

Elliot was given CPR at the scene and then transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ad

Authorities say that Damron was under the influence when he ran the red light.

More: Suspected drunk driver awaits charges in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl

On Friday, Feb. 5, Damron was charged with the following felony offenses:

Reckless driving causing death (1 count)

Reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function (1 count)

Operating while intoxicated causing death (1 count)

Operating while intoxicated causing serious injury (1 count)

Weapons -- carrying concealed (1 count)

Weapons -- felony firearm (4 counts)

The 20-year-old driver was in police custody, but was not immediately charged as he was recovering from surgery for his injuries sustained in the car crash. He virtually appeared for his arraignment hearing from the hospital on Feb. 5.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help the young girl’s family. So far, it has reached over $30,000.

Ad

More: Local news