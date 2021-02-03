Driver accused of running red light in Taylor crash that killed 12-year-old girl

TAYLOR, Mich. – A 12-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Taylor, according to officials.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at Northline and Telegraph roads.

The girl was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Northline Road.

The vehicle was slowly crossing Telegraph Road when a car going southbound on Telegraph Road reportedly ran a red light and crashed into the vehicle, officials said.

The 12-year-old girl was given CPR at the scene and was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Taylor, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, a family member of the victim, was injured in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle accused of running the red light was taken into custody on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

