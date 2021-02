CANTON, Mich. – Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Donaeja Green is a resident of Ypsilanti. She was last seen at a family member’s house in Canton on Dec. 31.

Police do not believe that she is in danger at this time.

Donaeja Green Details Age 15 Hair Brown, medium-length, braided Eyes Brown Other Braces

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

