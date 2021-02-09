Henry Ford Museum to open ‘Driven to Win’ an American auto racing exhibition presented by General Motors

DEARBORN – The first exhibition covering various forms of American auto racing will open on March 27 inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

The exhibit covers stock car, sports car, drag racing, Indy car, hill climbing and land-speed racing. It opens on March 26 for members of the museum. It’s a 24,000 square-foot exhibition that looks at people, experiences, culture, risks and innovations in the world of auto sports.

“This is the first exhibition of its kind, giving our guests a front row seat to the world of racing,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO, The Henry Ford. “From the smell of the tires, the sound of the vehicles starting their engines, the innovative advancements that have been made over the years to the various tracks these vehicles have raced on, our staff and partners have certainly brought this exhilarating sport to life on our museum floor.”

The exhibit features racing legends Dan Gurney, AJ Foyt, Wendell Scott, Lyn St. James, Bobby Unser, Barney Oldfield, the Wood Brothers and more.

“Racing is the embodiment of American innovation in the world of sports, but its reach has long stretched beyond the track to our showrooms, our roads and our culture,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “Driven To Win documents and celebrates those contributions, with an exciting and comprehensive presentation of the past, present and future of motorsports, and General Motors is pleased and proud to help bring it to members and guests of this great museum.”

Within the exhibit is a 15-minute movie that provides a closer look at people passionate about racing. It has exclusive footage and interviews with the actual drivers and crew members from the worlds of stock car, drag racing, Indy car, hill climb and land-speed racing.

The In the Driver’s Seat Simulators presented by Brembo, allow visitors to virtually experience what it’s like to drive the world’s fastest cars on the most challenging tracks. In the Driver’s Seat does cost an extra fee.

Driven to Win is a permanent exhibition that is included with museum admission. Click here to learn more.

