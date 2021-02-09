16ºF

Motown legend and founding member of The Supremes Mary Wilson dies

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

Mary Wilson, a founding member of the Supremes and Motown Legend has died in her Nevada home, according to her publicist.

Wilson was 76 years old.

Her cause of death was not released.

Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label, said in a statement: “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”

Wilson was just 15 years old when her, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard formed the Supremes and went on to become Motown’s most successful act. They’re also still the best-charting female group in U.S. history.

Motown Records also tweeted overnight.

The Jacksons also tweeted overnight.

The Supremes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

