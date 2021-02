DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon.

The legacy left behind by music pioneer Mary Wilson, founding member of ‘The Supremes’

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped establish the Motown sound and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom, has died. She was 76. Wilson died Monday night at her home in Nevada and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.