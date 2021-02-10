The Staffords’ Story

After 12 years in Detroit, Matthew and Kelly are getting ready for their next chapter. The veteran quarterback is headed to Los Angeles to play for the Rams after a blockbuster trade deal.

They say they’ll never forget their time here in Detroit. You’ll hear what Matthew says when WDIV Reporter Hank Winchester asks him, “The decision to leave, how hard was that?”

He also talks about his memories on the field. And Kelly gets emotional as they share their lifetime of memories off the field.

Plus, you’ll see the major investment the Staffords are making in the city that will change lives for years to come.

Watch “Local 4 News at 11 p.m.” tonight to see their story. And then watch more with Kelly Stafford on “Local 4 News Today” Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.