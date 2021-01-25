‘No other place like it’: Kelly Stafford thanks fans after reports Lions will trade Matthew Stafford

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford posted a message to the Detroit Lions fan base Monday following reports over the weekend that the team and her husband, Matthew Stafford, will soon part ways.

Throughout Matthew Stafford’s 12 seasons as the starting quarterback in Detroit, Kelly Stafford has been a visible figure in the community. From the community’s outpouring of support during her brain surgery to mixed reactions when she shared strong opinions, Kelly Stafford has been in the headlines plenty throughout the last decade.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford requests trade: Where could he land?

But their time in Detroit might soon be coming to an end, as the new Lions front office is reportedly looking to part ways with the longtime quarterback. Stafford has reportedly requested a trade, and the Lions are expected to explore options and make a move if they get a fair offer.

On Monday morning, Kelly Stafford posted a short message on Instagram, promising a longer goodbye once the situation becomes more clear.

Here’s what she posted:

“Thank you. This place, our home, the people... it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me. Random tears come very often when I think about not being here. This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way.

“Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place.. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it. #detroitvseverybody #staffordstrong”

Stafford decision and 4 new hires: Breaking down all 5 major moves by Detroit Lions this weekend

Stafford has started 165 games for the Lions since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. He amassed more than 45,000 passing yards and 282 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 62.6%. He’s thrown 144 interceptions and averaged 7.2 yards per pass attempt.

READ: 28 takeaways from new head coach Dan Campbell’s introductory press conference