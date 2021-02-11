DONATE: Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon

DONATE HERE!

Today is the 2021 Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon. It runs until midnight. WDIV, in partnership with Purina, wants to make sure it’s bigger than ever! We’ll share amazing stories of how you helped Michigan Humane change lives.

The funds raised during the Day of Giving Telethon are crucial in supporting the lifesaving programs that homeless animals in our communities depend on. It’s because of your donations that these animals are able to find new families as we prepare them for adoption. You also keep families together through our Judith Caplan Phillips Pet Pantry, providing pet food and supplies to families in need.

Donate now online or by calling 844-GIVE2MH or 844-448-3264.