What we know about the process of getting COVID-19 vaccine doses to pharmacies

DETROIT – The question of where to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be just as confusing as to how to get it.

When stand-alone pharmacies start getting significant doses you can expect things to change drastically.

More pharmacies in Michigan are getting involved in giving vaccines to people.

“We are trying to figure out how to help seniors with these limited doses from the state,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

Macomb County is partnering with Meijer. They will use 2,000 of the doses the county gets from the state and Meijer will help get those doses to Macomb County senior citizens so they don’t have to compete for appointments with others online.

This is expected to be a positive shift to bring local pharmacies in to help in the battle to provide access to vaccines. President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to ship vaccines directly to pharmacies -- starting with 10.5 million doses.

Rite Aid in Michigan, along with Leadernet and Medicine Shoppe, are receiving doses of the vaccine and are starting to make appointments and have been able to get people in as early as Thursday.

The federal government are the ones deciding which pharmacies to use with each state. CVS and Walgreens were not selected by the feds for the initial pharmacy vaccine stage. But the situation will change week to week.

