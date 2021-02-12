Dearborn teachers line up for COVID vaccines at DMC

DEARBORN, Mich. – On the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on reopening schools safely, a mass vaccination of local educators was wrapping up at Detroit Medical Center.

An estimated 1,000 Dearborn Public Schools teachers and school staff received the COVID vaccine Friday.

Feb. 12, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 573,372; Death toll now at 15,062

Several school districts said they will continue to follow the guidelines of local county health departments as the CDC’s recommendations have continued to evolve.

“Honestly huge,” said Dearborn Public Schools superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “Big relief to me and staff.”

Since children under the age of 16 can’t get vaccinated, the move brings students one step closer to in-person learning.

“This gives extra sense of security to staff and parents and community,” Maleyko said. “Bringing students back with an extra layer of protection.”

Dearborn is the third largest district in state with more than 21,000 students and 2,700 employees.

DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan partnered with Dearborn Public Schools to vaccinate teachers, administrators and staff. They were given the Moderna vaccine and will come back in 28 days to get a second dose.

While not mandating schools reopen, the CDC encouraged districts with low or moderate transmission to resume in-person learning. The CDC said schools should think twice about indoor athletic activities and recommends weekly testing for staff, as well as students in high transmission areas.

The DMC is working with other districts in Metro Detroit to vaccinate teachers down the road.

