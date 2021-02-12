From panic to plan: Metro Detroit man starts new business amid COVID pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of lives.

A Metro Detroit man created a new business to re-write his pandemic story and to put everyone’s favorite heroes at people’s fingertips.

Marvin Allen, a long-time athlete and personal trainer, is showing that behind the brawn, there is a brain for survival. When coronavirus shut down his ability to work as a personal trainer, he said it was a scary time.

“You didn’t know what was going to happen,” Allen said.

Instead of panicking, he made a plan to turn his childhood dream into a reality.

He purchased a high quality 3D printer and brought superheroes to life. He spoke with an attorney and started his business: Book Your Hero.

The business is a multi-faceted hero service. They start with custom helmets that can turn the ordinary Joe into anyone he wants with custom made masks.

There’s also party services where parents can book a hero where Allen visits with a no-contact gift drop off to the delight of the child in everyone.

As COVID restrictions ease up, the business is expected to expand.

“I put a team of people together to offer catering and decorations and gift bags coloring books and T-shirts and bounce houses,” Allen said. “It’s a complete birthday experience where we take all the pressure of planning a child’s birthday party off of the parents. We handle everything.”

Book Your Hero is doing a casting call and looking for different characters. Those who are interested will need to submit a background check, but people of all shapes, sizes and ages are being cultivated for upcoming events.

For more information, visit the official Book Your Hero website here.

