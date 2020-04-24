Troy family uses 3D printers to make hundreds of masks for first responders

TROY, Mich. – It started with one family’s simple idea and a 3D printer, but it has spread to an entire Oakland County community that is now on a mission to support local hospitals.

The Schnoblen family already has their hands full homeschooling two young children, but they wanted to do something to help spread kindness while setting a good example for their children.

Candice Schnoblen is crafty and her husband Michael Schnoblen is pretty tech savvy.

When the couple realized nurses on both sides of their family were working without face shields, they dug out their 3D printer they had been storing in their garage and looked up ways to make face shields. They found information off a website, downloaded a design and started printing.

A few weeks ago, their neighbors heard about how they were helping nurses on the frontlines, and they wanted to help too.

The Schnoblens were planning to fund it on their own, but when they kept seeing the demand, they decided to put out a fundraiser and hoped to raise $1,000.

Word quickly spread, and the Schnoblen’s project that started in their small garage, has continued to grow and get bigger every day.

With the new funding coming in, the family said they had a big opportunity and purchased nine more 3D printers and are capable of making 100 masks daily.

Neighbors, friends and family members help to cut pieces, put them altogether and drop off the donations to local hospitals.

Hospitals like Beaumont, Ascension, Henry Ford, and St. Joseph Oakland have received deliveries.

You can donate to the Schoblen’s fundraiser here.

Watch the video above for the full report