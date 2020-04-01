Plymouth teacher using 3D printers to make medical face shields for doctors

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – With schools out of session because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, a middle school teacher in Plymouth is using his time to give back to people working on the front lines.

Ray Hollingsworth is keeping busy while he’s home from his Pioneer Middle School STEM classroom by setting an example for his students

“I want them to see that even if there’s not someone telling you to do something, there’s always something you can do,” Hollingsworth said.

He’s using 3D printers to make medical face shields for workers.

Hollingsworth’s wife is a nurse, so he knows firsthand how badly face masks are needed in hospitals, and now other medical professionals have reached out to him

“I’ve got everybody from Beaumont to Mott to U of M -- they’re all asking for supplies,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth isn’t alone in putting the 3D printers to work. Matt and Brian Loussia, who own Value Wholesale, a grocery distribution warehouse in Oak Park, have switched over the use of their 3D printers to make face shields, too. They’ve also purchased 65 new printers through the help of a GoFundMe page to speed up production.

“We’re just wanting to help,” said Matt Loussia, president of Value Wholesale. “Thank God we have these machines and the materials to make the shields.”

Each machine is able to produce one mask every two hours, costing about $1 per shield.

While the medical professionals say they need millions of these masks, Hollingsworth said every one he makes helps at least one person.

“Every time I’m punching holes, it’s worth something to someone,” Hollingsworth said. “Now, I’ve just got to get it in their hand.”