USA Today names Detroit International Riverwalk among best in the country

DETROIT – We all know what makes the Detroit International Riverwalk so special…the miles of amazing shoreline, the views of Canada, the family-friendly events, the parks, picnic areas and more.

Now, our city’s gem is getting national attention from USA Today. The Detroit Riverwalk has recently been named to the national publication’s “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.”

The USA Today’s “10Best” editors and a panel of urban planning experts picked the top ten.

You can vote now to make the Detroit International Riverwalk number one by clicking here. Polls are open until noon on Monday, February 15th. A winner will be announced on Friday, February 26th.

According to published reports, 3.5 million people visit the Detroit Riverwalk every year.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has invested more than $169 million in its revitalization.

Here’s a complete list:

Bricktown in Oklahoma City

Canal Walk in Indianapolis

Charles River Esplanade in Boston

Chicago Riverwalk

Detroit International Riverwalk, Detroit

Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway in Minneapolis

Hudson River Park in New York City

Idaho Falls River Walk

Milwaukee Riverwalk

Mississippi Riverwalk

River Street in Savannah

San Antonio Riverwalk

Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia

Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati

Tennessee Riverpark in Chattanooga

Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh

Trinity Trains in Fort Worth

Waterfront Park in Louisville

Waterplace Park in Providence

Wilmington Riverwalk in North Carolina

