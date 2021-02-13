Explosive new report details call with Trump and top Republican about Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON – With an impeachment vote expected Saturday afternoon a report detailing a phone call with former president Donald Trump and a top Republican about the Capitol rioters has emerged.

There is new information about a phone call involving Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

CNN is reporting House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump while the Captiol was under attack and begged him to publicly call on the rioters to stand down.

Sources tell CNN the call turned into a shouting match with Trump saying the rioters cared more about the election than McCarthy did.

That report was released as Trump’s defense team took questions from senators on what the former president did to stop the attack.

To get a conviction Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them. Currently, that appears unlikely to happen.

