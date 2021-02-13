Live stream: Trump impeachment trial in Senate (Day 5)

In this image from video, a video from Donald Trump is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

DETROIT – Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

To get a conviction Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them. Currently, that appears unlikely to happen.

Watch live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

With an impeachment vote expected Saturday afternoon a report detailing a phone call with former president Donald Trump and a top Republican about the Capitol rioters has emerged.

There is new information about a phone call involving Trump during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

CNN is reporting House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called Trump while the Captiol was under attack and begged him to publicly call on the rioters to stand down.

Ad

Sources tell CNN the call turned into a shouting match with Trump saying the rioters cared more about the election than McCarthy did.

New Today