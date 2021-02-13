Man dies after intentional Detroit car crash results in gunfire, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DETROIT – A man involved in an alleged intentional car crash in Detroit early Saturday morning has died.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, two vehicles crashed on eastbound I-96 at Elmhurst Street. When troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a wounded man laying on the ground and an uninjured female passenger, officials said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the woman was taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Officials believe the car crash was intentional and that the individuals involved knew each other. Police say the alleged intentional car crash resulted in gunfire.

It is currently unclear if the man was injured from the crash or struck by gunfire. Police identified the uninjured woman as a “female passenger,” but did not say which vehicle she belonged to.

One suspect is still at large, officials say. Neither their identity nor any identifying characteristics were provided at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call authorities at 855-MICH-TIP.

