Upcoming virtual forum to help local creative entrepreneurs manage their businesses

DETROIT – Creative entrepreneurs including fine artists, authors, poets, comics, storytellers, dancers, production experts, musicians and others across Detroit are struggling because business help that is bailing out many small companies does not always help those who work alone.

The Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship is hosting a forum to help creative entrepreneurs become sole proprietors and handle their businesses.

This virtual forum is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 and co-sponsored by The Community Reinvestment Fund with help from the Opportunity Resource Fund, First Independence Bank and the Detroit Neighborhood Entrepreneurs Project.

The forum is open to artists in all genres. Register at detroitartsandculture.com.

