Water main repair may disrupt service for some in Lathrup Village

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. – Repair work on a water main break Tuesday in Lathrup Village may impact service for some.

According to authorities, the break was reported in the 27700 block of Southfield Road, near Annie Lathrup Park. City officials will turn water off Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon as crews repair the break.

Businesses in the area may experience service disruptions during repairs, but no residential areas are expected to be impacted.

City officials are warning that occupants may experience discolored water for several hours after the repair has been completed. The discoloration is caused by iron and other materials stirred up in the water main.

If you experience discolored water, officials recommend turning on the cold water faucet at the lowest level of the residence, closest to the water meter and letting the water run for about 10 minutes. This should clean out the residue in the service line and clear the problem.

The water is safe to drink, but it’s advised to not do laundry if you are experiencing discoloration. Occupants should flush the water lines that feed the washing machine and dishwasher by running each through one cycle before using.

