Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on Michigan’s handling of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

They will discuss Michigan’s efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Michigan reported just 775 new COVID cases and 19 additional deaths Tuesday. The total number of new daily cases has been at or below 1,000 for about a week now.